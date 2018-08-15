Joplin woman hurt in Daviess County crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Joplin woman sustained minor injuries when a vehicle ran off of Interstate 35 in Daviess County Wednesday morning.

Forty-one-year-old Misty Turpin drove north when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road into the median at mile marker 74, traveled back onto the road before the driver reportedly overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to run off the west side of the road and into the median again. The vehicle came to rest in the median on its wheels and received moderate damage.

Emergency medical services transported Turpin to Cameron Regional Medical Center with the patrol reporting she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Pattonsburg Fire Department and Daviess County EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

