Joplin man convicted in kidnapping, stalking case

A Joplin, Mo., man who earlier pleaded guilty in a separate kidnapping case has been convicted at trial by a federal jury, along with his accomplice, of kidnapping a woman who was rescued from her attacker at a Neosho, Mo., hotel room.

Freddie Lewis Tilton, 51, of Joplin, Mo., and Alvin Dale Boyer, 39, of Rogers, Arkansas, were found guilty on Tuesday, September 17, of one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of kidnapping. Tilton was also convicted of one count of stalking. This is Tilton’s second conviction in a federal kidnapping case.

Evidence introduced during the trial demonstrated that Tilton and Boyer conspired on July 18 and 19, 2020, to kidnap the victim, identified in court documents as “S.T.”

An employee at Boonslick Lodge in Neosho called the police at approximately 11:46 p.m. on July 19, 2020, to report that a woman was being choked and dragged into a room. A police officer knocked on the door of the room, and S.T., bloody and injured, opened the door, and ran out of the room. Tilton had jumped out the back window and escaped.

Boyer rented a room at the motel and invited S.T. to the motel to spend time with him. Unknown to S.T., Boyer had rented the motel room for Tilton and Tilton was waiting in the room for her. S.T. had separated from Tilton and had an ex-parte order of protection against him. When S.T. entered the room, she was assaulted by Tilton. S.T. was observed on video surveillance struggling to get out of the room, but she was dragged back in by Tilton. Tilton struck S.T. repeatedly with a firearm and his fist. Tilton attempted to shoot S.T., but the gun jammed. S.T. was assaulted inside the room by Tilton for over eight minutes before law enforcement arrived.

Tilton escaped out of a window inside the motel room with a handgun. Tilton attempted to climb down a vertical rain gutter but fell to the ground as the guttering broke and then ran away.

Officers searched the motel room and found numerous indications that a violent, physical assault had taken place inside the room. In addition to blood on the room floor and door, officers found a chair with rope and zip ties attached, more nylon rope and zip ties, duct tape, a pair of pliers, a blowtorch and lighter fluid, a butane torch, drop cloths, plastic gloves, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and a Kimber .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle.

S.T. was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mo., deliberated for one hour and 32 minutes before returning guilty verdicts to U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool, ending a trial that began Monday, Sept. 16.

Under federal statutes, Tilton and Boyer each are subject to a sentence of up to life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ami Harshad Miller and Anthony Brown. It was investigated by the FBI and the Neosho, Mo., Police Department.

USA v. Tilton, et al

In addition to today’s trial conviction, Tilton has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing for his role in a kidnapping just a few days earlier, which resulted in the torture and death of the victim, and for illegally possessing firearms.

Four co-defendants pleaded guilty in that case and have been sentenced. Amy Kay Thomas, 41, of Webb City, Mo., was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. James B. Gibson, also known as “Gibby,” 42, of Neosho, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole. Russell Eugene Hurtt, also known as “Uncle,” 52, of Greenwood, Mo., was sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole. Lawrence William Vaughan, also known as “Scary Larry,” 53, of Neosho, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

Additionally, Carla Jo Ward, 50, of Joplin, pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2024.

Tilton admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to kidnap the victim, identified as “M.H.,” in July 2020. Tilton offered Ward and Vaughan $5,000 each to locate and secure M.H. for him. Ward picked up M.H., whom she knew was being sought by Tilton, and took him to Vaughan’s residence.

Tilton, Thomas, and Gibson arrived at Vaughan’s residence in the early morning hours of July 15, 2020. They bound M.H.’s hands with handcuffs, and duct tape was placed around his mouth and other parts of his body. Gibson, Thomas, and others assaulted M.H. for a period of time. M.H. was cut, beaten, and shot at. Gibson burned M.H. with a blowtorch. Tilton fatally shot M.H. in the head. Thomas and others cleaned up the blood and damage created during the assault and shooting of M.H. They wrapped M.H.’s body in plastic wrap and Thomas, Tilton, and Gibson transported it to Hurtt’s property.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hurtt’s property on July 28, 2020, based on information that a deceased body was located on the acreage. When officers attempted to contact the occupants of the residence, Tilton fired multiple shots from inside the residence at the officers. Tilton was apprehended.

Officers found M.H.’s body on the property. Officers searched the residence and found a Rigarmi .25-caliber pistol, an Ithaca .22-caliber rifle, a Remington .22-caliber rifle without a serial number, a Harrington and Richardson 12-gauge shotgun, a Ruger 9mm handgun, and a Taurus 9mm handgun without a serial number.

