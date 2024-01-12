Join the Chilli Arts Opry for their first anniversary celebration

The Chilli Arts Opry Clan is thrilled to extend an invitation to their “First Anniversary Celebration” taking place on Saturday, January 20th, at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, commencing at 7 p.m. This special event promises to be a memorable one, showcasing the “Best of 2023” – a collection of song favorites handpicked by over 80 devoted fans through a recent survey.

The evening’s entertainment will be headlined by the Opry Vocals, who will be joined by the Opry Band. Adding to the musical extravaganza will be guest guitarist, Phil Watson. In addition to the musical performances, the event marks the celebration of both the New Year and the Opry’s first anniversary. The festivities will be hosted by guest Emcee and vocalist, Janet VanDeventer Fraser, a hometown native who now resides in the Louisville, KY area.

The box office is set to open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available at an affordable price of $15. Those interested in attending this event or seeking further information can contact the Arts Office at 660-646-1173.