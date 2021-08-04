John Stamos to perform with The Beach Boys at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

John Stamos will be performing with The Beach Boys during our show at the Missouri State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Stamos is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated television, film, and theater actor and producer with a career spanning many decades. A gifted drummer, singer, and musician, Stamos has toured, recorded, and collaborated with The Beach Boys for over 30 years.

Get your tickets now to see The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos and all the other nights of great concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, sponsored by CFM Insurance, at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.

Here’s the full Grandstand concert and event line-up:

THURSDAY, AUG. 12 – TRACE ADKINS WITH COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY , 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 13 – RUSSELL DICKERSON WITH CASSADEE POPE , 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track

SATURDAY, AUG. 14 – BOYZ II MEN WITH KAZUAL , 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track

SUNDAY, AUG. 15 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

MONDAY, AUG. 16 – LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

TUESDAY, AUG. 17 – TYLER FARR & TENILLE TOWNES , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – THE BEACH BOYS WITH SPECIAL GUEST JOHN STAMOS , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

THURSDAY, AUG. 19 – RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE WITH LEROY VAN DYKE , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 20 – COLTER WALL WITH CHARLEY CROCKETT & TIM MONTANA , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

SATURDAY, AUG. 21 – HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WITH WALKER MONTGOMERY , 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track

SUNDAY, AUG. 22 – WINGED SPRINT CARS, POWRi NON-WINGED SPRINT CARS & LATE MODELS, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under

