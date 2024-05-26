John Deere XUV and Nissan Rogue collide near Gorin, two juveniles injured

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on May 25, 2024, at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Scotland County Road 106, three miles southeast of Gorin. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision involved a 2014 John Deere XUV and a 2014 Nissan Rogue.

A 15-year-old boy from Gorin was driving the John Deere XUV southbound when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of the westbound Nissan Rogue, driven by Tammy L. Sapp, 44, also from Gorin.

The John Deere XUV sustained extensive damage and was removed by the owner. The Nissan Rogue sustained moderate damage and was also removed by the owner.

The 15-year-old driver of the John Deere XUV suffered minor injuries and was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital. A 17-year-old male occupant of the John Deere XUV sustained serious injuries and was transported by the MU Life Team to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Neither the driver nor passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The accident was assisted by Gorin Fire and Rutledge Fire.

