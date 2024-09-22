John Deere 800R involved in crash on Highway T in Carroll County

A 22-year-old man from Hale, Missouri, was injured in a crash that occurred on Highway T south of County Road 168 in Carroll County on September 20, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron D. Mathews was driving a 2022 John Deere 800R westbound when the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, and then veered off the left side before again returning to the road. The John Deere eventually ran off the right side of the roadway a final time and collided with a tree.

Mathews sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Carroll County EMS to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Mathews was exempt from wearing a seat belt due to the type of vehicle he was operating. The John Deere sustained extensive damage and was released to its owner at the scene to arrange for a private tow.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper B. A. Billings assisted with the crash.

