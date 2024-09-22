John Deere 800R involved in crash on Highway T in Carroll County

Local News September 22, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Farm Accident news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A 22-year-old man from Hale, Missouri, was injured in a crash that occurred on Highway T south of County Road 168 in Carroll County on September 20, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron D. Mathews was driving a 2022 John Deere 800R westbound when the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, and then veered off the left side before again returning to the road. The John Deere eventually ran off the right side of the roadway a final time and collided with a tree.

Mathews sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Carroll County EMS to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Mathews was exempt from wearing a seat belt due to the type of vehicle he was operating. The John Deere sustained extensive damage and was released to its owner at the scene to arrange for a private tow.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper B. A. Billings assisted with the crash.

Post Views: 83

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.