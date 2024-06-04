Share To Your Social Network

Mrs. Joetha J. Harris, 88, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the First Christian Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made on the March of Dimes website or left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Harris was born on February 16, 1936, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Kenneth and Opal Griffin Roberts.

Jo was a competition archer, placing second in the Missouri State Women’s Championship. She enjoyed bow hunting, camping, boating, fishing, and playing bridge and bingo. She also had a long and fulfilling career at Trenton Trust Bank, starting as a teller and culminating as the bank secretary. She loved meeting people and made hundreds of friends.

She was a lifelong advocate and volunteer fundraiser for the March of Dimes in support of the health of moms and babies.

On December 25, 1952, she was married to Raymond L. Harris in Jamesport, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2006.

Her survivors include two sons, Jerry Harris of Trenton, Missouri, and Gene Harris and wife Quinta of Killeen, Texas; three grandchildren, Christopher Harris and wife Nikki, Jason Harris and wife Elizabeth, and Emily Harris; two great-grandchildren, Lochlan Harris and Ashford Harris; and one sister, Karen Branstetter and husband Karl.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Russell Roberts.

Related