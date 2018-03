A television meteorologist from Kansas City will speak at a program in Trenton this evening Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Joe Lauria from Fox 4 will be in the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library at 6 o’clock.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says Lauria from will talk about general weather, spotter information, weather safety, and the Spring storm season in a meet and greet format.

The program is free and open to the public.

