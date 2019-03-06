Job fairs scheduled in Trenton the week of March 11, 2019

Several job fairs will be held at the Trenton Job Center next week.

The Department of Corrections job fair is the morning of March 12th from 8:30 to 11:30. Interested individuals can contact a personnel clerk for more information at 816-632-1390 extension 2119. Job seekers can apply online.

Apple Bus will hold a job fair on the morning of March 13th from 9 to 11 o’clock. Part-time and full-time bus driver positions are available.

Manpower will hold a hiring event at the Trenton Job Center on the afternoon of March 13th at 1 o’clock. Applicants need to complete a profile before meeting with a Manpower representative. Applicants will also need to bring picture identification and one other form of identification with them.

Those who have not been to the Job Center in the past three months should come early to complete registration. Questions can be directed to the Trenton Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 15.