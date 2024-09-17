Jimmie Dale Childs, age 85, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.

Jimmie was born the son of Walter Edward and Eva (Hall) Childs on August 19, 1939, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1957 graduate of Wheeling High School, Wheeling, Missouri. He served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. Jimmie was united in marriage to Betty Jean Jordan on December 25, 1957, in Wheeling, Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2009. He worked as a carpenter for J.C. Penney until retirement. Jimmie was also a member of the Local 110 Union of St. Joseph. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling.

Jimmie is survived by two sons, Mark Childs and wife Julie of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Mike Childs and wife Julie of Linn Valley, Kansas; one daughter, Brenda Plowman and husband Steve of Liberty, Missouri; six grandchildren, Robbie, Austin, Rickie, Marcus, Stacy, and Kristy; several great-grandchildren, and his companion, Francine Medlock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty Jean, three brothers, Russell E. Childs, Dean Childs, and Walter Edwin Childs, and one sister, Velma Sprague.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Wayside Waifs and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Post Views: 188