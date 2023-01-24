Jim Norris selected as North Central Missouri College “Outstanding Employee” for January

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jim Norris, Art Instructor and Dorris Rider Gallery Director from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for January. Jim holds a Master of Arts degree in Sculpture and has been at NCMC for almost 22 years.

Jim describes his job as inspirational, evolving, and creative. Jim said, when asked about his favorite thing about NCMC, “I’ve had lots of great students and co-workers over the years!” Recently, Jim has been working to update the content and technology in the Art Appreciation courses to give students an even better learning experience. He would also like to set up some themed group shows in the gallery and continue to bring in individual artists for solo shows.

When asked how he sees his department changing, Jim said, “The art world is ever-changing. Ancient artifacts are constantly being discovered, and new forms of art-making are always being developed. It’s very exciting!”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking and dedicated and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about North Central Missouri College employment opportunities, visit www.ncmissouri.edu/jobs.

