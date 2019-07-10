Jesse James Days will be held in Winston this weekend with activities to include an ice cream social, gospel sing, and food shack opening at the Winston City Park Friday evening, July 12, 2019, at 6 o’clock.

Food available will include tenderloins, hamburgers, pies, and cakes with entertainment by Servants of the Most High and a bags tournament beginning at 7 o’clock.

Biscuits and gravy will be served Saturday morning at 7 o’clock. There will also be the Fourth Annual Vendor Fair Saturday from 8 to 6 o’clock, horseshoe pitching tournament at 9 o’clock in the morning, a baby show at 9:30, the raising of the flag, a parade at 1 o’clock, history speaker Gary Caldwell at 3 o’clock, Bingo at 3:30, a washer tournament at 4 o’clock, Northwest Missouri Academy of the Arts at 4:30, Kountry Gone Krazy at 7 o’clock, and children’s games.

Questions about Winston’s Jesse James Days Friday and Saturday should be directed to Gary Caldwell at 816-785-2536.