Jerry Lee Webb, Sr. – age 78, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, September 12, 2024, at University Health Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jerry was born on October 17, 1945, the son of Leo Walter and Olive Denelda (McTavish) Webb in Moniteau County, Missouri. He grew up in the Kansas City area. Jerry worked in construction and was a member of the Laborers’ Local Union #663. He worked mainly for Clarkson Construction doing bridge construction. Jerry always knew how to tell a good story and make people laugh. He was a good dad and loved his grandchildren. In retirement, you could find him drinking coffee at the local coffee shop in his overalls and trucker hat. Junking was as much a hobby for Jerry as it was a way to earn extra income. Searching for treasures and finding knick-knacks to resell kept Jerry thinking he had found a fortune. Jerry will be missed.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Leo Webb Jr., Dorsey Webb, Ray Webb, Elmer Webb, Ronald Webb, Paul Webb, Denelda “Nellie” Webb, Marjorie Wheeler, Madaline “Dolly” Webb, Leroy Webb, and Wilma Hoffman. He is survived by his children: Danny Webb (Heather) of Kansas City, Missouri; Josh Norris (Barbara) of Breckenridge, Missouri; Jerry Webb Jr. of Lawson, Missouri; and Kimberly Webb (Kyle Mason) of Kearney, Missouri. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Corey Jay Lee, Nicholas Dale, Maxwell James, Josh Jr., Amanda, Oceana, JoJo, Cliffton, Taylor, Natalie, Aubreigh, Kayson, Kyler, Jerrilyn, and Rayden; three great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Bill Webb (Connie) of Gower, Missouri, and Shirley Graham of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Rose Hill Cemetery in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

The family will receive friends beginning one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Breckenridge, Missouri. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

