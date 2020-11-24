Jeramy Shaw Selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Jeramy Shaw from St. Louis, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for November. Jeramy, a men’s basketball player, plans to graduate from NCMC with his Associate in Arts degree in the spring of 2021. He then plans to transfer to a four-year university to continue his basketball career and obtain his bachelor’s degree in sports science.
Jeramy is involved in Student Support Services, where he is also a mentor, men’s basketball, and is a Resident Assistant (RA) for Ellsworth Hall. “I enjoy NCMC because everyone is nice and knows each other. I’ve made great friends, and it’s been a lot of fun. Being at NCMC has also helped me be in a good position to play basketball at the next level.”
Jeramy’s favorite class is Sports Management, with Lesli Collins. Jeremy said, “This topic is what I want to do, so it’s really interesting to me. My teammates are in it, and Mrs. Collins makes it enjoyable. I also enjoy Religion with Barry Boulware. He’s a good teacher, and I have fun in that class.”
Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.