Jefferson County teen sentenced to 6 years in Prison for selling drugs, guns

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday sentenced a teen from Jefferson County, Missouri to 70 months in prison for selling guns and drugs in St. Louis and Fenton.

Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in November to four counts of distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of dealing firearms without a license.

Peace admitted selling cocaine to undercover agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Aug. 19, 2022, Aug. 26, 2022, Sept. 7, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2022. He also sold a Glock pistol to the agent on September 7 and two more pistols on September 15.

Peace’s publicly accessible Instagram account had a hyperlink to a Telegram group chat page called “Local Pharmacy,” which offered drugs for sale and provided a phone number. He later created a Telegram group chat called “LocalAmmunitions,” which offered firearms for sale.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen prosecuted the case.

