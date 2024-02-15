Jefferson County carjacker sentenced to 17-½ years in prison

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday sentenced a carjacker who permanently injured his victim in 2020 to 17 ½ years in prison.

Brandon Vandoren, 29, of St. Louis County, stole a Saturn Aura parked at a Jefferson County, Missouri MotoMart gas station and convenience store on May 20, 2020, and began driving away. Vandoren was armed at the time. The Aura’s driver, who was inside the store, ran outside and was struck by the stolen vehicle. The victim nearly died due to the carjacking and has been left with permanent injuries, including brain damage, but is now recovering.

Officers found the Aura the next day at a motel in St. Louis County. They arrested Vandoren and found a firearm in the room. Vandoren is a convicted felon and is thus barred from possessing a firearm.

Vandoren pleaded guilty on November 8 to one count of carjacking. Matthew Carver, 31, of St. Louis, who drove Vandoren to the Moto Mart in a stolen Dodge Dart, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Carver’s sentencing is pending. The felon in possession charge carries a potential penalty of up to ten years in prison.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken is prosecuting the case.

