Jefferson City man arrested on charge of felony theft in Grundy County

A Jefferson City man was arrested in Caldwell County on March 9th on a Grundy County charge.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Roger Harper has been charged with felony stealing of $750 or more. His bond is $4,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 23rd.

Court documents accuse Harper of appropriating at least $750 cash from Kevin Stamper, with the purpose to deprive him thereof, by deceit, in that Harper represented that the cash was to get project material to complete repairs on an outbuilding. Harper allegedly knew that information was false and that Stamper relied on the representation and was thereby induced to part with the cash.

