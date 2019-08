Linn County voters elected a sheriff in a special election on Tuesday.

The Linn County Clerk’s Office reports Republican Jeff Henke defeated Democrat Billy Stroud with a total vote of 1,213 to 504. Ninety-one of those votes were cast absentee, with 54 absentees for Henke and 37 for Stroud.

Henke will replace Tom Parks who retired as sheriff June 30th after 22 years of service.