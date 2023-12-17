Jeep Wrangler and Ford Escape crash south of Hannibal injuring two

In the early hours of December 17, 2023, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61, approximately two miles south of Hannibal, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision involved a 2019 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape.

The Jeep Wrangler, driven by 26-year-old Jeremy M. Conrad of Hannibal, was reported to be crossing Highway 61 when it failed to yield to the northbound Ford Escape, driven by 30-year-old Jordan D. Turner of O’Fallon. The Ford Escape collided with the side of the Jeep, resulting in total damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

Jeremy M. Conrad sustained moderate injuries and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the Jeep, 33-year-old Octavia L. Strickland, also from Hannibal, suffered moderate injuries despite wearing her seat belt. She was transported to the same hospital by Ralls County Ambulance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Fire Department, New London Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance, and Ralls County Ambulance.