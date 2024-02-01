Jeep and big rig crash on Highway 210 injuring 10-year-old girl

Share To Your Social Network

An early morning accident on Highway 210 at the intersection with Interstate 435 in Clay County, Missouri, resulted in minor injuries for a 10-year-old girl from Independence, Missouri. The crash occurred at approximately 8:49 a.m. on January 31, 2024, involving a 2004 Jeep Patriot and a 2016 Peterbilt tractor.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Jeep, driven by 31-year-old Jessica L. Brown of Independence, Missouri, collided with the towed unit of the Peterbilt tractor, which was being driven by 52-year-old John W. Butler of Ridgeway, Missouri. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

The juvenile, an occupant of the Jeep, was transported by Kansas City Fire Department personnel to Children’s Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. The report confirmed that the child was using a seat belt.

The Jeep Patriot suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Integrity Tow. The Peterbilt tractor sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the crash site.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

