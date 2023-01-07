Jason Meeker is Wright Memorial Hospital “Employee of the Quarter”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jason Meeker, a maintenance engineer at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Steve Schieber, the CEO, presented the award to Meeker at a ceremony held in his honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In his nomination form, Meeker’s co-workers said, “Jason is dependable and always first to offer assistance with completing tasks. His work is always completed in a manner that demonstrates the importance of viability and appearance as the end result. Jason has often received compliments for his responsiveness and attention to detail in all work throughout the facility. He is efficient with his time and goes above and beyond in his daily work.”

In recognition of the award, Meeker received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of his choice for three months, his photo posted in the hospital, his name engraved on a plaque displayed in the hospital, and recognition in local media.

