January unemployment rate shows four area counties at 4% or higher

January unemployment rates show four area counties at 4% or higher.

Figures from the Division of Employment Security for the latest month available have Linn County at the highest rate in northwest Missouri at 5-1/2%. Linn is followed by Putnam County at 4.9%, Harrison County at 4.3% and Grundy County at 4% unemployment.

The Grundy County rate is up from 3.4% percent in December and up from the 3-1/2% noted in January of 2018. The January rate of 4% is based on 174 on unemployment out of a Grundy County civilian labor force of nearly 4,400.

The state average unemployment rate is three point two percent. Besides the four counties mentioned, others which have a jobless rate above the state average include Daviess and Mercer at 3.9%, Sullivan and DeKalb at 3.7%, Caldwell with 3.6%, Carroll at 3.5%, Clinton at 3.4% and Chariton coming in at 3.2%.

Area counties with jobless rates below the state average include Livingston at 3%, Worth at 2.7% and Gentry at 2.6%.