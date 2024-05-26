Jamesport woman hurt in Highway 190 crash near Chillicothe

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 190, three miles west of Chillicothe, Missouri, on May 24, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by 31-year-old Ann M. Crighton of Jamesport, Missouri, was traveling westbound when the accident happened.

According to the accident report, the Dodge Ram veered off the north side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. The vehicle continued down an embankment, crossed a private drive, traveled through a field, and finally collided with a tree. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

Ann M. Crighton was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. She sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Chillicothe EMS to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

