Jamesport woman charged with felony child abuse or neglect

A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact after an alleged incident in which she assaulted her grandson the afternoon of Sunday, August 30th. Online court information shows bond was denied for 67-year-old Berthia Maurer.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office accuses Maurer of grabbing her grandson by the back of his neck, slamming him into the wall, throwing him to the ground, and punching him in the face with her closed fist an unknown number of times before the 13-year-old was able to get away and run out of the house.

Parker notes the boy had a raised contusion on the right side of his forehead, a contusion on the right side of his neck, abrasions to the back of his right leg, a scrape on the front of his neck, and redness on the right side of his face and back of his neck. The boy’s father allegedly stood and watched the assault.

The probable cause statement says Maurer was upset with her grandson because he had reportedly stolen money from her home that belonged to her son. She reportedly said the boy needed to be “locked up for good” because he was destined “to be a criminal.”

