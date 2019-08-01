Jamesport woman arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Jamesport woman on a technical probation violation of supervision strategy.

Twenty-year-old Breanna Clevenger was arrested in Harrison County on Wednesday. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court August 15th.

Clevenger’s original charges were the possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.