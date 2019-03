Jamesport Tri-County School will not be in session Wednesday, March 6th due to repairs to a water leak.

A representative from the school says Auberry Grove will be closed Wednesday to repair the leak.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports Route F/Auberry Grove will be closed from Highway 6 to Highway 190 from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon as work is done by the City of Jamesport.