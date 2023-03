Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County School prom will be held on Saturday, April 1st.

The event for the high school juniors and seniors will be held at Good Time Charlie’s near Chillicothe. A Grand March will begin at 6 pm and is open to the public. The dance will follow.

An after-prom event will be held in the new Tri-County gym.

Related