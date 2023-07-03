Jamesport Tri-County School Board approves balanced budget for 2023-24 fiscal year

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County School Board has unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year, ensuring that revenues and expenses are nearly equal.

According to the school’s provided figures, budgeted revenues amount to approximately $3,405,916. On the other hand, expenditures are listed as slightly exceeding $3,403,000. This leaves a surplus of $2,400 for the one-year period. The board also approved routine end-of-the-year fund transfers as presented by the administration.

During a special board meeting held on Thursday night, the discussion focused on a potential project. The school district is currently exploring the possibility of constructing a new early learning center that would house the kindergarten, preschool, and daycare facilities.

