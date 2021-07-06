Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education to meet July 8

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will consider bids for milk, bread, and fuel on July 8, 2021. The board will also discuss lunch prices in the superintendent’s office at 6 o’clock that evening.

The agenda also includes capital projects, the second reading of Missouri School Boards Association policy updates, employee and student handbooks, a certificate of deposit renewal, and technology. Other items on the agenda for the Tri-County Board of Education’s meeting on July 8 include a budget review, setting a time for the tax rate hearing, and COVID-19 plans for the start of school. An executive session is also planned for personnel.

Related