Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education to meet April 7th

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education next week will discuss joining the Missouri Association of Rural Education. The board will meet in the school library on April 7, 2022, at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include certifying election results, swearing in new board members, and electing officers for the board. There is also to be a discussion of capital projects, summer school, the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, and a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

The agenda for the Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education meeting on April 7, 2022, also includes an executive session for personnel matters, including classified evaluations and extra-duty positions.

