The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education set new dates for graduation and prom on Thursday evening.

Graduation is scheduled to be held at the ballpark on the afternoon of June 7th at 4 o’clock. The ceremony will be held in the gym if there is inclement weather. Inclement weather decisions will be made the night before. If graduation is held inside, seating will be limited based on social distancing guidelines at that time.

Prom at Tri-County was set for June 5th pending the results of student surveys and the status of social distancing guidelines.

The board approved reopening the daycare Monday, May 11th, and extending the current food service program through the end of May. There was a discussion on holding summer school and/or changing the start day of school. No action was taken.

The board also discussed meeting again prior to June 1st to finalize plans for prom, graduation, and summer school or calendar revisions. No date was set for the meeting.

Bids are to be sought for occupational and physical therapy as well as speech. No action was taken after the discussion of summer projects and maintenance as well as the budget.

There were no announcements from an executive session.

