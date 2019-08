The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education set the tax rate at a hearing Thursday evening.

The new rate is $428.17 cents, and the temporary rate is 26.65 cents making a combined rate for 2019 of $454.82 cents. Superintendent David Probasco says that is slightly higher than last year’s combined tax rate of $450.37 cents.

The board also moved to seek bids for a $500,000 certificate of deposit for reinvestment at the regular September meeting.

An executive session was held for personnel.