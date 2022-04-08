Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves summer school program, updates extra duty positions

April 8, 2022
Jamesport Tri-County School
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved a summer school program and an updated list of extra duty positions on April 7th.

Summer school will be held July 11th through 22nd. The program will be funded with Learning Loss money from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 funds.

The list of extra-duty positions and salaries included positions added that correlate with the Grow Your Own and Teacher Retention grants, a positive behavioral support coach, and a community outreach liaison. The liaison will work with students to perform community service on the school grounds and in the community in the summer.

The board moved to join the Missouri Association of Rural Education for next school year and transition to Missouri Consultants for Education board policies.

Micha Dixon was sworn in as a new board member.

The board elected officers with no changes made. Heath Cook is president, Luke Skinner is vice president, Jennifer Simons is secretary, and Jeremy Turner is treasurer.

