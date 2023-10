The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved bus routes as presented on October 10.

Approval was given to revise the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan as presented.

Requests from the After-Prom Committee were also approved to update information with its account.

The board discussed capital projects, policy updates, and the Safety and Patterson Daycare grants. No action was taken on those matters.

An executive session was held for personnel and student matters.