Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves budget at special meeting

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 budget at a special meeting.

Revenues are budgeted for $2,777,512, and expenses are projected at $2,858,657. The net is a deficit of $81,145. Revenues were lowered from the previous years to reflect withholdings in state funding and other decreases due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jamesport Board of Education also approved the remaining bills for the 2019-2020 year and voted to transfer funds to reflect actual revenues and expenditures.

