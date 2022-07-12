Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accept bids, discuss lunch prices

Local News July 12, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Jamesport Tri-County School
The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accepted bids July 11th. The bids were from Graves for bread and Landes and MFA for fuel. Milk was tabled.

A bid was reviewed for HVAC upgrades to the new gym with no action taken.

The board moved to request bids for a $150,000 certificate of deposit that matures in August.

Lunch prices were discussed with no action taken. At this time, the seamless summer provisions will expire in the fall. Students will be required to pay for breakfast and lunch as they did in 2019-2020.

Employee and student handbooks were approved.

The board discussed upgrading the website and online communication platform with no action taken.

The tax rate hearing was set for August 25th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

