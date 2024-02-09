Jamesport Tri-County Board of Ed sets 2024-2025 school calendar

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school calendar on February 8. The first day of school is slated for August 21, while the last day is scheduled for May 16, 2025.

Membership with the Ozarks School Benefits Association Health Insurance consortium was renewed by the board. The defined contribution amount was established at $586.

Furthermore, the board decided to seek bids for the financial audit for the 2024-2025 school year.

An executive session focused on personnel and student records was also conducted.

Related