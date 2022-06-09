Jamesport to celebrate Sesquicentennial

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jamesport will celebrate its Sesquicentennial next month. Activities are planned for July 1st through 7th.

About 20 stores will participate in a wine walk on July 1st from 4 to 8 o’clock. Registration will be in front of Kramer’s Contracting. It will cost $25 for a glass. Peter and Debbie Allen, Melissa Gaunt, and Sondra Gaunt will perform music in front of Farm House Collections.

July 2nd will include an equine parade starting at the former saddle club grounds at the end of Second Street at 1 o’clock. No motorized vehicles will be allowed. A talent show will begin at the Spillman Event Center at 4 o’clock. A Bluegrass band from Nashville, the Banjo Cats, will perform at the Spillman Event Center at 6 o’clock. Admission is free for the Banjo Cats.

The Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks will present Fireworks in the Park at the Jamesport City Park on July 5th. Activities that day will include blacksmithing demonstrations, bounce houses, and face painting, starting at 3 o’clock. The Parade lineup at Prairie Metals will begin at 5 o’clock, and the parade will start at 5:30. Entries can register ahead of time or just line up that evening. Community softball games will also begin at 5:30. The Katatonic Rockabilly Trio will perform from 6 to 9 o’clock, and children’s games will start at 6:30. The National Anthem will be played at 9:30, and fireworks will follow. There will be kettle corn, snow cones, a concession stand, and homemade ice cream. Donations are being accepted for Fireworks in the Park on July 5th.

The Spring Hill School Consignment Auction is on July 6th and 7th. The sale will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday and at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Enter July 2nd’s equine parade by calling 816-786-7141. Register for the talent show by calling 660-973-2066. Register for July 5th’s parade by contacting 660-646-9099. Other information about the Jamesport Sesquicentennial can be obtained by calling 660-684-6515 or 660-684-6111.