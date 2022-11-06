Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th.

An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup traveled west on Highway 6 when the driver reportedly attempted to slow down one mile east of Gallatin, and the brakes failed. The vehicle went through a four-way intersection, ran off the west side of the road, and went down an embankment before overturning and striking a utility pole. The truck came to rest on the utility pole and was totaled.

The Patrol notes the driver did not wear a safety device.