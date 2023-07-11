Jamesport teenager drowns at location of 4200 bridge in Thompson River

Local News July 11, 2023 KTTN News
Drowning Tragedy News Graphic
Law enforcement reports a 17-year-old boy from Jamesport drowned in the Thompson River in Grundy County on Monday night, July 10th.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to the 4200 Bridge at the Thompson River in southwest rural Grundy County at 11 pm, as it was reported that a teenager went under the water and had not resurfaced.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District recovered the body in around 10 feet of water approximately two hours and forty minutes later at approximately 1:40 am Tuesday. No other details of the incident are being released at this time.

The Highway Patrol reports marine troopers assisted with the incident.

