Jamesport residents to see an increase in waste disposal rates

Jamesport residents will see an increase in waste disposal rates. Pat Watkins with R and W Container talked at the Jamesport City Council meeting Monday, September 14th about the need to increase rates. The council accepted the new fees.

Residents will see a $1.00 per month raise in rates while the new cost for dumpsters is two yards $75, three-yard $85, four-yard $90, six-yard $150, six-yard times two $225, Tri-County School $265, and Meadowview and Parkview $150 each per month. The costs will be set for three years.

Watkins noted the customers who have dumpsters had not seen an increase in the 10 years since the city has had service through R and W.

Visitor Joe Flanders discussed the parking situation at the Jamesport hotel. He thought of adding tile for drainage and gravel to allow for more parking. He also talked about placing a storage building on the north side of the hotel and adding a flag pole on his property. The council advised Flanders that it would look into whether the placement of the storage building would cause trouble for the underground utilities. He discussed his plans to add balconies on some of his buildings to add outdoor space for lofts.

The sidewalk in front of the Flanders store south of the four-way at Broadway was also discussed. He told the council he wants to carve a step into the sidewalk to allow easier access to the store. The project would include the installation of a railing for safety.

The council approved a request from City Clerk Shelley Page asking to allow the change of holidays from Columbus Day in October to the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Page said the family of Forest C. Phog Allen offered to place a sign talking about the legacy of his ties to Jamesport.

No announcements were made from a closed session.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares