Jamesport man hurt in Highway 6 crash

A Jamesport man sustained injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck a car in Winston and ran off the road Thursday evening.

Fifty-nine-year-old Rock Dirks did not seek immediate medical treatment of minor injuries but was later taken by family to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of the car, 57-year-old Joyce Hullinger of Winston, was not listed as injured.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 when the car reportedly slowed to make a left turn and was hit in the rear by the pickup, the truck then traveled off the south side of the road before coming to rest. The car came to a controlled stop on the road.

The Patrol reports Dirks and Hullinger both wore seatbelts.