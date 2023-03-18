Jamesport man facing three counts of child molestation involving sexual contact

Local News March 18, 2023 KTTN News
Child Molestation
A Jamesport man faces felony charges after multiple alleged incidents involving an adopted daughter.

Forty-four-year-old Shaun Murphy has been charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation. He has also been charged with one count each of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age and abuse or neglect of a child involving no sexual contact. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Murphy of striking the girl with a piece of wood multiple times, throwing bleach on her when she got into trouble, and having sexual contact with her multiple times over approximately five years.

