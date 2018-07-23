Multiple animal shows will be held at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show at the Jamesport City Park Thursday morning.

Sheep, goats, and poultry should be in place by 8 o’clock as the Sheep Show starts at 9 o’clock with the Goat Show following the sheep show.

The Poultry Show will be held in the Park Shelter House following the Goat Show. Rabbits should be in place by 9 o’clock with the Rabbit show starting in the shelter house following the Poultry Show.

Friday’s schedule for the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show at the Jamesport City Park includes a swine show and an ice cream social.

Hogs should be in place and checked in by 7:30 Friday morning as the Swine Show starts at 9 o’clock.

The 4-H Ice Cream Social will be held at the Park Shelter House at 6 o’clock this Friday evening.

The final day of the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show is Saturday.

Parade registration starts at 8:30 Saturday morning, with the parade set to begin at 10 o’clock.

Beef cattle should be in place for the Beef Show by 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon as the Beef Show begins at 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

Registration for the Baby Show starts at 3 o’clock, with the show to begin at 3:30.

The FFA Barbecue begins at the Park Shelter House at 4:30.

