Jamesport gun show offers trading and buying opportunities

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a gun show. The event will take place at the Spillman Event Center on March 1 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can buy, sell, and trade firearms. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger.

Eight-foot tables are available for $20. The event setup will occur on March 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Restrooms, concessions, and overnight security will be provided at the gun show in Jamesport. Lodging options are also available for attendees.

Pets and loaded firearms are not permitted on the premises. National and state firearm laws will be strictly enforced to ensure the safety of all attendees. The show organizers are not responsible for any theft or accidents that may occur.

For more information, please contact David Blackburn at 816-649-8208 or Wayne Scott at 660-646-9099.

