Jamesport Fire & Rescue to host 18th annual Appreciation Supper and Auction

Local News September 12, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fundraiser News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

The Jamesport Fire & Rescue’s 18th Annual Community Appreciation Supper and Fund-Raising Auction will take place on September 27 at the Jamesport City Park’s Nowland Building. The event offers a chance for the community to gather in support of the local fire department.

The evening will begin with the scheduled arrival of the Life Flight Eagle Helicopter at approximately 5:00 p.m., weather and conditions permitting. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the crew and tour the helicopter.

Jamesport Fire & Rescue will provide a BBQ meal with all the fixings, along with drinks and table service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dessert, either to serve or to auction. A free-will donation will be accepted for the meal.

At 7:00 p.m., the fundraising auction will commence, with various items available for bidding. Donations for the auction are currently being accepted. Those interested in making donations or obtaining more information are encouraged to contact Stephanie Eckert at 660-684-6524 or 660-752-7595, Joey Chadwick at 660-605-2734, Mike Eckert at 660-752-7939, or Davey Davis at 660-646-8309, as well as any local firefighter or first responder.

Jamesport Fire & Rescue is a 501(c)(3) organization, meaning that donations are tax-deductible. Funds raised through this event will support the department’s ongoing operations, including maintenance, upkeep, and equipment for both the fire department and first responders. While the fire department receives some funding from city resources and annual dues, events like this fundraiser are crucial for covering most operational expenses.

For more details or to contribute, please contact Stephanie Eckert at (660) 684-6524 or 660-752-7595 and leave a message.

Post Views: 26

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.