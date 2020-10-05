Jamesport Fire & Rescue annual Community Supper and Action fundraiser set for October 16, 2020

Jamesport Fire & Rescue’s 14th Annual Fund Raising Community Supper and Auction is only a couple of weeks away and donations are needed for the auction. For more information or to make donations please call Stephanie Eckert, at 684-6524 or 752-7595, Ray Bontrager at 660-334-0256, Mike Eckert at 752-7939 or Davey Davis at 646-8309 or any firefighter or first responder.

The event is scheduled for October 16, 2020, at the Spillman Event Center. The evening will begin with the LifeFlight Eagle Helicopter scheduled to land at approximately 5:00 p.m., weather and conditions permitting, for everyone to meet the staff and view the helicopter. The Famous Fire Department BBQ will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Fire Department providing the meat, drinks, and table service. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and come enjoy the evening. A free-will donation will be accepted for the meal. Then the auction is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. with many items up for sale to the highest bidder.

The Fire & Rescue Department is a 501 (c) (3) Corporation so that every donation and contribution is tax-deductible. This fundraiser is the primary fundraiser for the organization and money raised from this and other fundraisers throughout the year go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the department including the first responders. The fire department operates on annual dues and they receive a small amount of money from city funds, the rest of the operating money comes from fundraisers like this annual event and donations received.

