Jamesport Fire and Rescue to hold Annual Community Appreciation Supper and Auction

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jamesport Fire and Rescue will hold its Annual Community Appreciation Supper and Auction in October.

Fire Chief Davey Davis says LifeFlight Eagle will land at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport on October 1st at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Free will donations will be accepted for a barbecue meal.

An auction will start at 7 o’clock. Davis invites attendees to bring items to be auctioned.

More information on the Jamesport Fire and Rescue’s supper and auction on October 1st can be obtained by contacting Davis at 660-646-8309, Mike Eckert at 660-752-7939, Stephanie Eckert at 660-684-6424, or Ray Bontrager at 660-334-0256.

Related