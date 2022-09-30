Jamesport Fire and Rescue to hold annual “Community Appreciation Supper and Auction”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jamesport Fire and Rescue will hold its 16th Annual Community Appreciation Supper and Auction next week as a fundraiser for the organization.

The event will start at Jamesport City Park on October 7th at 5 p.m. with the landing of the LifeFlight Eagle helicopter.

The supper will begin at 5:30. It will include barbecue, potatoes, baked beans, desserts, and drinks.

The fire department will provide the meal and table service. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert to serve or have auctioned off.

Free will donations will be accepted for the meal. The auction will start at 7 pm.

Donations are being accepted. Donations can be brought to the city park on October 7th, or someone can have items picked up by calling Stephanie Eckert at 660-684-6524.