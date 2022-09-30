Jamesport Fire and Rescue to hold annual “Community Appreciation Supper and Auction”

Local News September 30, 2022 KTTN News
Jamesport Fire and Rescue
Jamesport Fire and Rescue will hold its 16th Annual Community Appreciation Supper and Auction next week as a fundraiser for the organization.

The event will start at Jamesport City Park on October 7th at 5 p.m. with the landing of the LifeFlight Eagle helicopter.

The supper will begin at 5:30. It will include barbecue, potatoes, baked beans, desserts, and drinks.

The fire department will provide the meal and table service. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert to serve or have auctioned off.

Free will donations will be accepted for the meal.  The auction will start at 7 pm.

Donations are being accepted. Donations can be brought to the city park on October 7th, or someone can have items picked up by calling Stephanie Eckert at 660-684-6524.

