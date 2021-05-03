Jamesport FFA student places third in Prepared Public Speaking competition

Reddit Share Pin Share 25 Shares

Hailey Eads of the Jamesport FFA Chapter placed third in Division II prepared public speaking leadership development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. Sixteen students from six districts were selected to compete at the state level. Eads’ FFA advisor is Loren Meservey.

MFA Inc. sponsors the competition, which requires contestants to deliver a three- to four-minute speech based on an agriculture topic they have selected and researched. The contestants present their speech in front of a panel of judges and then undergo an additional three minutes of questions. The event helps students to polish logical thinking and verbal skills needed in the classroom.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Related